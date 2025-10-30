Robotexon (ROX) Price Information (USD)

Robotexon (ROX) real-time price is $0.00436913. Over the past 24 hours, ROX traded between a low of $ 0.00357188 and a high of $ 0.00439282, showing active market volatility. ROX's all-time high price is $ 0.03880303, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291126.

In terms of short-term performance, ROX has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, +22.08% over 24 hours, and +48.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Robotexon (ROX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Robotexon is $ 305.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROX is 70.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 436.90K.