Neuron Price Today

The live Neuron (NRN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NRN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NRN.

Neuron currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 101,265, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NRN. During the last 24 hours, NRN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.289258, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NRN moved -- in the last hour and -51.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.62.

Neuron (NRN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 101.27K$ 101.27K $ 101.27K Volume (24H) $ 3.62$ 3.62 $ 3.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.27K$ 101.27K $ 101.27K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Neuron is $ 101.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.62. The circulating supply of NRN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.27K.