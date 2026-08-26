Empulser Enterprises Price Today

The live Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) price today is $ 0.01287589, with a 13.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01287589 per $CPT.

Empulser Enterprises currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,131, with a circulating supply of 7.00M $CPT. During the last 24 hours, $CPT traded between $ 0.01062024 (low) and $ 0.01297834 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.409879, while the all-time low was $ 0.01062024.

In short-term performance, $CPT moved -0.03% in the last hour and -0.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.43K.

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.13K$ 90.13K $ 90.13K Volume (24H) $ 3.43K$ 3.43K $ 3.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.13K$ 90.13K $ 90.13K Circulation Supply 7.00M 7.00M 7.00M Total Supply 6,999,985.708924 6,999,985.708924 6,999,985.708924

The current Market Cap of Empulser Enterprises is $ 90.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.43K. The circulating supply of $CPT is 7.00M, with a total supply of 6999985.708924. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.13K.