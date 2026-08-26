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The live Empulser Enterprises price today is 0.01287589 USD.$CPT market cap is 90,131 USD. Track real-time $CPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Empulser Enterprises price today is 0.01287589 USD.$CPT market cap is 90,131 USD. Track real-time $CPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Empulser Enterprises Logo

Empulser Enterprises Price ($CPT)

Unlisted

1 $CPT to USD Live Price:

$0.01332811
$0.01332811$0.01332811
+0.17%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:17:33 (UTC+8)

Empulser Enterprises Price Today

The live Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) price today is $ 0.01287589, with a 13.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01287589 per $CPT.

Empulser Enterprises currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,131, with a circulating supply of 7.00M $CPT. During the last 24 hours, $CPT traded between $ 0.01062024 (low) and $ 0.01297834 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.409879, while the all-time low was $ 0.01062024.

In short-term performance, $CPT moved -0.03% in the last hour and -0.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.43K.

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Market Information

$ 90.13K
$ 90.13K$ 90.13K

$ 3.43K
$ 3.43K$ 3.43K

$ 90.13K
$ 90.13K$ 90.13K

7.00M
7.00M 7.00M

6,999,985.708924
6,999,985.708924 6,999,985.708924

The current Market Cap of Empulser Enterprises is $ 90.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.43K. The circulating supply of $CPT is 7.00M, with a total supply of 6999985.708924. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.13K.

Empulser Enterprises Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01062024
$ 0.01062024$ 0.01062024
24H Low
$ 0.01297834
$ 0.01297834$ 0.01297834
24H High

$ 0.01062024
$ 0.01062024$ 0.01062024

$ 0.01297834
$ 0.01297834$ 0.01297834

$ 0.409879
$ 0.409879$ 0.409879

$ 0.01062024
$ 0.01062024$ 0.01062024

-0.03%

+13.81%

-0.54%

-0.54%

Price Prediction for Empulser Enterprises

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $CPT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Empulser Enterprises could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Empulser Enterprises will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $CPT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Empulser Enterprises Price Prediction.

What is Empulser Enterprises ($CPT)

Empulser is a forward-thinking technology company revolutionizing wireless power transfer for industrial and consumer markets. Guided by its motto “Power Unbound,” Empulser designs advanced systems using induction, magnetic resonance, radio frequency, millimeter wave, and light technologies. The company focuses on smart energy networks, IoT integration, and sustainable, contactless power ecosystems that enable a seamless, cable-free future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

EnergyInternet of Things (IOT)Made in USA

About Empulser Enterprises

What is Empulser Enterprises's current price?

Empulser Enterprises trades at $0.01287589, reflecting a price movement of 13.80% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of $CPT?

With a market cap of $90131, $CPT is ranked #5566 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Empulser Enterprises generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of $CPT?

There are 6999985.708924 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Empulser Enterprises fluctuated between $0.01062024 and $0.01297834, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Empulser Enterprises compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.409879, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence $CPT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Energy,Internet of Things (IOT),Solana Ecosystem,Made in USA,Robotics category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does $CPT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Empulser Enterprises

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:17:33 (UTC+8)

Empulser Enterprises ($CPT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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