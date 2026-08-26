Strike Robot Price Today

The live Strike Robot (SR) price today is $ 0.00155878, with a 18.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current SR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00155878 per SR.

Strike Robot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,558,783, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SR. During the last 24 hours, SR traded between $ 0.00149984 (low) and $ 0.00193109 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01107409, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SR moved -1.33% in the last hour and +55.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.48K.

Strike Robot (SR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.56M$ 1.56M $ 1.56M Volume (24H) $ 7.48K$ 7.48K $ 7.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.56M$ 1.56M $ 1.56M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Strike Robot is $ 1.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.48K. The circulating supply of SR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.56M.