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Top Ink Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Ink Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.425
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+9.74%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
5
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 3.39B
$ 392.07M
6
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
7
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
8
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998818
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 698.17M
$ 3.77M
9
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 78,768
-0.01%
-0.02%
+13.83%
$ 585.88M
$ 2.06M
10
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
11
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.097
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 229.67M
$ 47.97M
12
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
13
$ 213.79
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
14
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,642.79
+0.10%
+0.00%
+3.90%
$ 126.90M
$ 11.64M
15
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
16
Renzo Restaked ETH
Renzo Restaked ETH
EZETH
$ 2,663.25
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.24%
$ 110.87M
$ 649.91K
17
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1,112.88
+0.23%
+0.01%
+0.22%
$ 95.68M
--
18
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
19
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
20
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999892
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 35.88M
$ 5.91M
21
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
22
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001879
+0.05%
-5.70%
+9.35%
$ 14.16M
$ 35.49B
23
Bert
Bert
BERT
$ 0.013295
+0.09%
-2.68%
+21.58%
$ 12.90M
$ 7.05M
24
Sandisk Corporation xStock
Sandisk Corporation xStock
SNDKX
$ 1,465.1
+0.11%
-0.01%
-9.10%
$ 11.07M
$ 143.51K
25
ANITA
ANITA
ANITA
$ 0.00267338
-0.48%
+0.06%
+222.91%
$ 2.67M
$ 26.21K
26
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999925
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 784.98K
$ 1.17M
27
Superseed
Superseed
SUPR
$ 7.724E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-23.34%
$ 772.36K
--
28
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock
XLEX
$ 62.1
0.00%
--
-2.74%
$ 536.39K
$ 509.40
29
Purple
Purple
PURPLE
$ 0.00031545
+0.37%
+0.03%
+186.43%
$ 315.41K
$ 870.00
30
Moderna xStock
Moderna xStock
MRNAX
$ 158.16
--
--
--
$ 279.88K
$ 264.20K
31
Eaton Corporation plc xStock
Eaton Corporation plc xStock
ETNX
$ 461.16
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 166.21K
$ 2.40K
32
Kraken
Kraken
KRAKEN
$ 6.89181E-7
+0.52%
-25.76%
+8.72%
$ 68.92K
--
33
Bobina
Bobina
BOBINA
$ 0.00599584
+0.32%
-0.03%
+1.50%
$ 59.96K
$ 109.97
34
Shroomy
Shroomy
SHROOMY
$ 3.123E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 28.98K
--
35
WATCHDOGS
WATCHDOGS
WATCH
$ 1.368E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.68K
--
36
CF Large Cap Index
CF Large Cap Index
LCAP
$ 6.897
0.00%
-0.69%
+15.94%
--
$ 55.90

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ink Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Ink Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 36 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $101.04B.
What is the best-performing Ink Ecosystem token right now?
Among Ink Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, NVDAX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Ink Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 36 Ink Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Ink Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, WEETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Ink Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Ink Ecosystem tokens is approximately $101.04B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Ink Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.