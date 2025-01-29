Shroomy Price (SHROOMY)
The live price of Shroomy (SHROOMY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 642.71K USD. SHROOMY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shroomy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 48.77K USD
- Shroomy price change within the day is +57.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 927.91M USD
During today, the price change of Shroomy to USD was $ +0.00025304.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shroomy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shroomy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shroomy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00025304
|+57.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shroomy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+57.54%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The SHROOMY ERC-20 token on the Ink chain is part of the Shroomy Project which seeks to educate and raise awareness about the crucial role played by the kingdom of fungi in Earth's many habitats. The Shroomy character's mass appeal is intended to draw crypto enthusiasts into mycology and citizen science, as well as drawing fungi-enthusiasts into crypto. It is an ideologically-driven project first, and a crypto token second.
