ANITA Price Today

The live ANITA (ANITA) price today is $ 0.00255249, with a 10.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANITA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00255249 per ANITA.

ANITA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,552,091, with a circulating supply of 999.92M ANITA. During the last 24 hours, ANITA traded between $ 0.0020255 (low) and $ 0.003062 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00881417, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANITA moved +0.99% in the last hour and +254.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.83K.

ANITA (ANITA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.55M$ 2.55M $ 2.55M Volume (24H) $ 29.83K$ 29.83K $ 29.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.55M$ 2.55M $ 2.55M Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,922,709.741 999,922,709.741 999,922,709.741

The current Market Cap of ANITA is $ 2.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.83K. The circulating supply of ANITA is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999922709.741. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.55M.