What is today's price of Eaton Corporation plc xStock (ETNX)?

The live price is $461.16, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ETNX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ETNX is 360.4260585404968, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Eaton Corporation plc xStock?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ETNX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Eaton Corporation plc xStock today?

The market capitalization stands at $166215, positioning Eaton Corporation plc xStock at rank #4414 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ETNX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Eaton Corporation plc xStock?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,Ink Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.