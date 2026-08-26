Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock Price Today

The live Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock (XLEX) price today is $ 62.1, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLEX to USD conversion rate is $ 62.1 per XLEX.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 536,386, with a circulating supply of 8.64K XLEX. During the last 24 hours, XLEX traded between $ 62.09 (low) and $ 62.83 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 156.96, while the all-time low was $ 53.04.

In short-term performance, XLEX moved -- in the last hour and -3.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 509.40.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock (XLEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 536.39K$ 536.39K $ 536.39K Volume (24H) $ 509.40$ 509.40 $ 509.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.23M$ 71.23M $ 71.23M Circulation Supply 8.64K 8.64K 8.64K Total Supply 1,147,030.326617306 1,147,030.326617306 1,147,030.326617306

The current Market Cap of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock is $ 536.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 509.40. The circulating supply of XLEX is 8.64K, with a total supply of 1147030.326617306. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.23M.