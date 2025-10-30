Superseed (SUPR) Price Information (USD)

Superseed (SUPR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SUPR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SUPR's all-time high price is $ 0.00355003, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SUPR has changed by -1.00% over the past hour, -2.24% over 24 hours, and +4.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Superseed (SUPR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 507.37K$ 507.37K $ 507.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.20M$ 7.20M $ 7.20M Circulation Supply 704.35M 704.35M 704.35M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Superseed is $ 507.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUPR is 704.35M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.20M.