Bobina Price Today

The live Bobina (BOBINA) price today is $ 0.00597488, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOBINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00597488 per BOBINA.

Bobina currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,754, with a circulating supply of 10.00M BOBINA. During the last 24 hours, BOBINA traded between $ 0.00581485 (low) and $ 0.0062225 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01022839, while the all-time low was $ 0.00454648.

In short-term performance, BOBINA moved +0.66% in the last hour and +11.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 109.56.

Bobina (BOBINA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.75K$ 59.75K $ 59.75K Volume (24H) $ 109.56$ 109.56 $ 109.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.75K$ 59.75K $ 59.75K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bobina is $ 59.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 109.56. The circulating supply of BOBINA is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.75K.