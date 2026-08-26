How much is Across Protocol worth right now?

Across Protocol is currently trading at $0.04148422, with a price movement of -0.07% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ACX going up or down today?

ACX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Bridge Governance Tokens,Cross-chain Communication,Intent,Boba Network Ecosystem,Blockchain Capital Portfolio,Made in USA ecosystem.

How popular is Across Protocol today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ACX.

What makes Across Protocol different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Bridge Governance Tokens,Cross-chain Communication,Intent,Boba Network Ecosystem,Blockchain Capital Portfolio,Made in USA category and built on the -- network, ACX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ACX exists in the market?

There are 704657633.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Across Protocol's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $1.69, while its lowest point (ATL) is $0.03124001, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.