Sogni AI Price Today

The live Sogni AI (SOGNI) price today is $ 0, with a 22.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOGNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOGNI.

Sogni AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,621,852, with a circulating supply of 3.59B SOGNI. During the last 24 hours, SOGNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00794096, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOGNI moved -1.03% in the last hour and -21.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.59K.

Sogni AI (SOGNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) $ 28.59K$ 28.59K $ 28.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.52M$ 4.52M $ 4.52M Circulation Supply 3.59B 3.59B 3.59B Total Supply 9,999,105,983.663246 9,999,105,983.663246 9,999,105,983.663246

The current Market Cap of Sogni AI is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.59K. The circulating supply of SOGNI is 3.59B, with a total supply of 9999105983.663246. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.52M.