Solrouter Price Today

The live Solrouter (ROUTER) price today is $ 0, with a 5.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROUTER.

Solrouter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 250,383, with a circulating supply of 668.71M ROUTER. During the last 24 hours, ROUTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00601715, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUTER moved -0.65% in the last hour and +102.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.96K.

Solrouter (ROUTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 250.38K$ 250.38K $ 250.38K Volume (24H) $ 2.96K$ 2.96K $ 2.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 374.41K$ 374.41K $ 374.41K Circulation Supply 668.71M 668.71M 668.71M Total Supply 999,964,075.1961708 999,964,075.1961708 999,964,075.1961708

The current Market Cap of Solrouter is $ 250.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.96K. The circulating supply of ROUTER is 668.71M, with a total supply of 999964075.1961708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 374.41K.