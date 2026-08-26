Baby BitCoin Price Today

The live Baby BitCoin (BABYBTC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYBTC.

Baby BitCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,278, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BABYBTC. During the last 24 hours, BABYBTC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00912896, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYBTC moved +0.22% in the last hour and +26.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby BitCoin (BABYBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.28K$ 55.28K $ 55.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.28K$ 55.28K $ 55.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby BitCoin is $ 55.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYBTC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.28K.