JMDT Price Today

The live JMDT (JMDT) price today is $ 1.1067, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JMDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.1067 per JMDT.

JMDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JMDT. During the last 24 hours, JMDT traded between $ 1.1032 (low) and $ 1.1119 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JMDT moved -0.10% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 199.05K.

JMDT (JMDT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 199.05K$ 199.05K $ 199.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11B$ 1.11B $ 1.11B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain JMDT

The current Market Cap of JMDT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.05K. The circulating supply of JMDT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11B.