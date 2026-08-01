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The live JMDT price today is 1.1067 USD.JMDT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JMDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live JMDT price today is 1.1067 USD.JMDT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JMDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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JMDT Price Info

What is JMDT

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JMDT Official Website

JMDT Tokenomics

JMDT Price Forecast

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JMDT Price(JMDT)

1 JMDT to USD Live Price:

$1.1074
$1.1074$1.1074
0.00%1D
USD
JMDT (JMDT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:10:17 (UTC+8)

JMDT Market Statistics

JMDT price today is $ 1.1067, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.1067 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.1032 - $ 1.1119 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 199.05K
Circulating Supply-- JMDT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.11B USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:10:17

JMDT Price Today

The live JMDT (JMDT) price today is $ 1.1067, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current JMDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.1067 per JMDT.

JMDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JMDT. During the last 24 hours, JMDT traded between $ 1.1032 (low) and $ 1.1119 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JMDT moved -0.10% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 199.05K.

JMDT (JMDT) Market Information

--
----

$ 199.05K
$ 199.05K$ 199.05K

$ 1.11B
$ 1.11B$ 1.11B

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

JMDT

The current Market Cap of JMDT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.05K. The circulating supply of JMDT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11B.

JMDT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.1032
$ 1.1032$ 1.1032
24H Low
$ 1.1119
$ 1.1119$ 1.1119
24H High

$ 1.1032
$ 1.1032$ 1.1032

$ 1.1119
$ 1.1119$ 1.1119

--
----

--
----

-0.10%

0.00%

-0.26%

-0.26%

Trade JMDT (JMDT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JMDT spot and futures markets, compare JMDT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JMDT/USDT
$1.1066
$1.1066$1.1066
-0.06%
179.71K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for JMDT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is JMDT (JMDT)

Jupiter Meta Data Token (JMDT) is the native utility token powering Truth Layer, Jupiter Meta Labs' enterprise-grade decentralized data and identity infrastructure built for trusted, privacy-preserving enterprise applications. JMDT powers and secures the ecosystem's flagship decentralized applications, including SuperJ, Hercules, and Poseidon, which collectively serve an ecosystem of over 20 million users and more than 40 enterprise customers. The token facilitates decentralized identity, enterprise data processing, Layer 2 execution, and network validation across the Truth Layer. JMDT employs Asynchronous Validation Consensus (AVC), using Verifiable Random Function (VRF)-based validator selection to decentralize block validation and strengthen network security.

JMDT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JMDT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official JMDT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About JMDT (JMDT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:10:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about JMDT

JMDTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JMDT with leverage. Explore JMDTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JMDT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JMDT
JMDT
USD
USD

1 JMDT = 1.1067 USD