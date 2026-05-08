What is Divi about?

Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project centered around two core principles: self-custody and simplicity. It aims to simplify blockchain technology while maintaining self-custodial solutions, enabling users to earn a competitive rate of return. Utilizing a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism across a diverse network of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution designed for global adoption.

What makes Divi unique?

Divi stands out with its innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet, DiviWallet, which is 100% self-custodial. It features human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, one-click deployment of mobile masternodes, and in-app swaps for nearly 300 crypto assets. These features make it exceptionally user-friendly and accessible, even for non-technical users.

What's the history of Divi?

Since achieving the goals outlined in its original whitepaper, Divi released an updated roadmap in September 2022. This roadmap includes vertically integrated solutions, allowing businesses to incorporate self-custodial wallets into their ecosystems. It also highlights a robust DeFi protocol, an NFT liquidity provisioning protocol, and a loyalty framework for businesses. Additionally, the LightningWorks initiative will enable $DIVI usage in interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming, alongside continued coin integrations.

What's next for Divi?

Divi's future includes the rollout of its updated roadmap, featuring vertically integrated solutions, a DeFi protocol, NFT liquidity provisioning, and a loyalty framework. The LightningWorks initiative will introduce $DIVI into interactive media and gaming. Continued coin integrations are also expected.

What can Divi be used for?

Divi can be used for self-custodial wallet solutions, staking, deploying masternodes, and swapping between various crypto assets. Its DeFi protocol, NFT features, and loyalty framework also make it suitable for businesses and individuals looking to integrate blockchain technology into their operations and engage in Web 3.0 activities.

What is the current price of Divi?

The live price of Divi (DIVI) is $0.0010249 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Divi positioned in the market?

Divi currently sits at market rank #1727, supported by a market capitalization of $4758483. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of DIVI?

The circulating supply of DIVI is 4642897336.011239 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Divi?

During the last 24 hours, Divi traded within a range of $0.00078883 (24-hour low) and $0.00104994 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Divi from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Divi reached an all-time high of $0.183363, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00034895. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is DIVI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Divi?

The current price movement of 29.91% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Masternodes,Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.