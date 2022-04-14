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Top Masternodes Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Masternodes sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0,08236
+0,10%
-0,96%
-0,02%
$ 637,48M
$ 12,54M
2
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38,71
+0,21%
-11,46%
+21,67%
$ 488,89M
$ 32,24K
3
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0,05324
-0,02%
+4,41%
+30,78%
$ 53,03M
$ 1,35M
4
Flux
Flux
FLUX
$ 0,04431
+0,39%
-3,36%
+8,18%
$ 18,14M
$ 1,32M
5
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0,6913
-0,14%
+0,57%
+7,81%
$ 12,93M
$ 132,80K
6
Cosanta
Cosanta
COSA
$ 2,4
+0,42%
-0,04%
-0,83%
$ 5,33M
$ 51,41K
7
Exiom
Exiom
XEQM
$ 0,01730868
+0,82%
0,00%
+5,21%
$ 4,84M
$ 1,56K
8
Divi
Divi
DIVI
$ 0,00046099
0,00%
--
+31,75%
$ 2,19M
$ 29,55
9
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0,001974
-0,05%
+4,50%
+0,30%
$ 1,76M
$ 29,32M
10
PIVX
PIVX
PIVX
$ 0,017388
+0,24%
+13,61%
+63,07%
$ 1,69M
$ 3,61M
11
Wrapped Viction
Wrapped Viction
WVIC
$ 0,00669866
-1,09%
-0,03%
-5,51%
$ 1,43M
$ 214,15
12
Energi
Energi
NRG
$ 0,00862
0,00%
-1,82%
+4,35%
$ 886,34K
$ 1,11M
13
Viction
Viction
VIC
$ 0,006584
-2,50%
-2,69%
-6,03%
$ 826,31K
$ 8,47M
14
Morpheus Network
Morpheus Network
MNW
$ 0,01703976
-15,95%
-0,10%
+6,57%
$ 816,13K
$ 1,16K
15
Neoxa
Neoxa
NEOX
$ 5,417E-5
0,00%
+1,17%
+11,69%
$ 580,27K
--
16
Raptoreum
Raptoreum
RTM
$ 6,151E-5
0,00%
+4,18%
-8,77%
$ 420,98K
--
17
SwiftCash
SwiftCash
SWIFT
$ 0,00056723
-0,14%
-0,02%
+4,64%
$ 175,79K
$ 222,18
18
Honest
Honest
HNST
$ 5,544E-5
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 22,18K
--
19
KIRA
KIRA
KIRA
$ 1,941E-5
0,00%
0,00%
+29,57%
$ 19,40K
--
20
PRivaCY Coin
PRivaCY Coin
PRCY
$ 0,00111085
0,00%
-0,00%
-5,40%
$ 19,09K
$ 1,78K
21
SPCM
SPCM
SPCM
$ 0,0003866
-0,74%
-1,80%
+1,70%
--
$ 614,16M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Masternodes tokens and why are they popular?
Masternodes tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.23B.
What is the best-performing Masternodes token right now?
Among Masternodes tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.61% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Masternodes tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Masternodes tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Masternodes tokens include BDX, DASH, ONT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Masternodes category?
The combined market capitalization of all Masternodes tokens is approximately $1.23B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Masternodes sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.