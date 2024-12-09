Beefy 가격 (BIFI)
오늘 Beefy (BIFI)의 실시간 가격은 401.16 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 32.10M USD 입니다. BIFI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Beefy 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.82M USD
- Beefy의 당일 가격 변동 +0.70%
- 유통 공급량 80.00K USD
MEXC에서 BIFI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BIFI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Beefy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +2.78.
지난 30일간 Beefy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +134.8509369000.
지난 60일간 Beefy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +161.2477462920.
지난 90일간 Beefy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +107.82444491157523.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +2.78
|+0.70%
|30일
|$ +134.8509369000
|+33.62%
|60일
|$ +161.2477462920
|+40.20%
|90일
|$ +107.82444491157523
|+36.76%
Beefy 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.34%
+0.70%
+16.53%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions. Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI. Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves. The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap. What is $BIFI? $BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens. What makes Beefy Finance unique? There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low. What are yield farming and yield optimization? Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user. What are Beefy vaults? Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset. Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults. What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance? The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function. Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
|1 BIFI에서 AUD
A$625.8096
|1 BIFI에서 GBP
￡312.9048
|1 BIFI에서 EUR
€377.0904
|1 BIFI에서 USD
$401.16
|1 BIFI에서 MYR
RM1,769.1156
|1 BIFI에서 TRY
₺13,936.2984
|1 BIFI에서 JPY
¥60,169.9884
|1 BIFI에서 RUB
₽39,638.6196
|1 BIFI에서 INR
₹33,966.2172
|1 BIFI에서 IDR
Rp6,367,616.6916
|1 BIFI에서 PHP
₱23,227.164
|1 BIFI에서 EGP
￡E.20,037.942
|1 BIFI에서 BRL
R$2,439.0528
|1 BIFI에서 CAD
C$565.6356
|1 BIFI에서 BDT
৳47,990.7708
|1 BIFI에서 NGN
₦644,948.9436
|1 BIFI에서 UAH
₴16,628.082
|1 BIFI에서 VES
Bs19,255.68
|1 BIFI에서 PKR
Rs111,678.9324
|1 BIFI에서 KZT
₸204,150.324
|1 BIFI에서 THB
฿13,659.498
|1 BIFI에서 TWD
NT$12,997.584
|1 BIFI에서 CHF
Fr353.0208
|1 BIFI에서 HKD
HK$3,117.0132
|1 BIFI에서 MAD
.د.م3,995.5536