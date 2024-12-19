Sallar 價格 (ALL)
今天 Sallar (ALL) 的實時價格爲 0.0027932 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.30M USD。ALL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Sallar 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 399.91K USD
- Sallar 當天價格變化爲 -8.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.60B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ALL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ALL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Sallar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000256986126669068。
在過去30天內，Sallar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0022120085。
在過去60天內，Sallar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Sallar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000256986126669068
|-8.42%
|30天
|$ +0.0022120085
|+79.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sallar 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.34%
-8.42%
+59.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research. Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms. Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10. With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
|1 ALL 兌換 AUD
A$0.004441188
|1 ALL 兌換 GBP
￡0.002206628
|1 ALL 兌換 EUR
€0.002681472
|1 ALL 兌換 USD
$0.0027932
|1 ALL 兌換 MYR
RM0.0125694
|1 ALL 兌換 TRY
₺0.097957524
|1 ALL 兌換 JPY
¥0.437666508
|1 ALL 兌換 RUB
₽0.289487248
|1 ALL 兌換 INR
₹0.237673388
|1 ALL 兌換 IDR
Rp45.790156608
|1 ALL 兌換 PHP
₱0.165022256
|1 ALL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.14217388
|1 ALL 兌換 BRL
R$0.017373704
|1 ALL 兌換 CAD
C$0.003994276
|1 ALL 兌換 BDT
৳0.333815332
|1 ALL 兌換 NGN
₦4.337253028
|1 ALL 兌換 UAH
₴0.117258536
|1 ALL 兌換 VES
Bs0.13966
|1 ALL 兌換 PKR
Rs0.777375492
|1 ALL 兌換 KZT
₸1.46545238
|1 ALL 兌換 THB
฿0.096449196
|1 ALL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.091114184
|1 ALL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.002485948
|1 ALL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.021703164
|1 ALL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.028015796