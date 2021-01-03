Bittensor（TAO）代幣經濟學

Bittensor（TAO）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Bittensor（TAO），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

Bittensor（TAO）資訊

Bittensor 是一種開源協議，為分散的、基於區塊鏈的、標記化的機器學習網絡提供支持。該項目旨在通過引入優化的訓練策略來加速人工智能的發展，在該策略中，模型在激勵、迭代的生態系統中進行交互，同時推進一種更公平和協作的所有權和訪問方法。

幣種官網：
https://bittensor.com
幣種白皮書：
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VnsobL6lIAAqcA1_Tbm8AYIQscfJV4KU/view?usp=sharing
區塊查詢：
https://bittensor.com/scan

Bittensor（TAO）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Bittensor（TAO）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 3.99B
$ 3.99B$ 3.99B
總供應量：
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M$ 21.00M
流通量：
$ 9.47M
$ 9.47M$ 9.47M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 8.86B
$ 8.86B$ 8.86B
最高價：
$ 777.26
$ 777.26$ 777.26
最低價：
$ 30.40095531468245
$ 30.40095531468245$ 30.40095531468245
目前價格：
$ 421.92
$ 421.92$ 421.92

Bittensor（TAO）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 TAO 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Bittensor’s TAO token underpins a decentralized, incentive-driven network for AI and computational resources. Its tokenomics are designed to balance network growth, security, and utility through a dynamic, emission-based model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: 21,000,000 TAO
  • Issuance Rate: 1 TAO is issued every block (approximately every 12 seconds), equating to 7,200 TAO per day.
  • Halvening Cycle: The issuance rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply to be mined is issued. The first halvening occurs after 50% of the total supply is mined, and subsequent halvenings occur at each 50% threshold of the remaining supply.
  • Dynamic Emissions: The protocol can dynamically adjust emissions to subnets based on price signals and subnet performance, as proposed in the Dynamic TAO architecture.

Allocation Mechanism

Token Distribution Table

RecipientAllocation (%)Description
Subnet Owner18%Fixed allocation for subnet owners
Miners41%Incentivizes computational and blockchain-related services
Validators41%Rewards for network governance and validation duties
└─ Delegators(82% of 41%)Delegators receive the majority of validator rewards via delegation
└─ Validators(18% of 41%)Validators retain a smaller portion for direct contribution
  • Subnet Allocation: Emissions from the root network are distributed to subnets based on validator votes.
  • Validator Delegation: Within the validator share, 82% is distributed to delegators, and 18% remains with validators.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: TAO is used to incentivize miners, validators, and subnet owners for contributing resources and maintaining network security.
  • Subnet Creation Fee: Users pay a minimum of 100 TAO to create a subnet, with the fee potentially increasing based on demand.
  • Staking: As of December 2024, ~5.97 million TAO (~80.95% of the total token supply) is staked across validators, with significant concentration among the top five validators.
  • Rewards: Participants earn TAO for performing useful tasks (mining, validating, subnet operation) and can receive additional rewards and fees.
  • Recycling: TAO tokens sent to the “recycle bin” are removed from circulation and returned to the unissued supply for future emissions.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: TAO tokens staked with validators are locked for the duration of the staking period, which is determined by the network’s protocol and validator requirements.
  • Delegation: Delegators can stake TAO with validators, subject to the validator’s terms and the network’s staking rules.

Unlocking Time

Allocation RecipientUnlock Start DateUnlock End DateUnlock Mechanism
TAO Miners and Validators2021-01-032075-08-03100% allocation, distributed daily with halvening
  • Continuous Unlocking: All TAO emissions are distributed daily to miners and validators, with the unlocking process continuing until the maximum supply is reached (projected to 2075).
  • No Cliff or Vesting: There is no evidence of cliff or vesting schedules; tokens are unlocked and distributed as they are mined.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance1 TAO/block (~12s), halvening at 50% mined, dynamic emissions possible
Allocation18% Subnet Owner, 41% Miners, 41% Validators (82% to Delegators, 18% to Validators)
Usage/IncentivesMining, validation, subnet creation, staking, delegation, network fees
LockingStaking lock for validators and delegators
UnlockingDaily, continuous, from 2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03, no cliff/vesting

Additional Notes

  • Governance: Validator votes determine subnet emission allocations. Proposals like Dynamic TAO may further optimize emissions based on subnet value.
  • Network Security: The incentive structure is designed to maximize honest participation and resist collusion.
  • Scalability: The architecture supports dynamic subnet creation and emission adjustment to meet AI and computational demand.

Bittensor’s tokenomics are engineered for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and adaptability, supporting a robust ecosystem for decentralized AI and computational services.

Bittensor（TAO）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Bittensor（TAO）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 TAO 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

TAO 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 TAO 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TAO 代幣的實時價格吧！

如何購買 TAO

想將 Bittensor（TAO）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 TAO 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。

Bittensor（TAO）價格歷史

分析 TAO 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。

TAO 價格預測

想知道 TAO 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TAO 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。

支持現貨與合約，超過 4,000 個交易對
上幣速度領先業內其他中心化交易所
行業 #1 的流動性
超低手續費，配備 24/7 客服支援
用戶資金擁有 100%+ 儲備金透明度
超低門檻：1 USDT 即可購買加密貨幣
mc_how_why_title
立刻嘗試用 1 USDT 購買加密貨幣，輕鬆入門無負擔！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。