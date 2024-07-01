Tokenomics của Supra (SUPRA)
Thông tin Supra (SUPRA)
Supra là MultiVM Layer 1 bắt đầu với MoveVM. Đạt 500,000 TPS thông lượng trên 300 nút phân tán toàn cầu với độ trễ đồng thuận dưới một giây, Supra đang xây dựng blockchain tích hợp toàn diện theo chiều dọc đầu tiên trên thế giới. Supra có nguồn cấp giá oracle gốc, tính ngẫu nhiên trên chuỗi, giao tiếp chuỗi chéo và tự động hóa, cũng như sắp hỗ trợ EVM và SolanaVM, từ đó cung cấp đầy đủ tính năng cho nhà phát triển trên một nền tảng hợp nhất để xây dựng Siêu dApp.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Supra (SUPRA)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Supra (SUPRA), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Supra (SUPRA)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token SUPRA. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
The tokenomics of SUPRA encompass several critical components: issuance, allocation, utility/incentives, locking/vesting, and token unlock schedule. Below is a comprehensive breakdown in line with your request.
Issuance Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are typically minted according to a predetermined schedule established by the project team. The specifics of SUPRA's issuance rate (such as whether it’s inflationary, capped, or deflationary) are usually determined in the whitepaper or economic model, but publicly available summaries suggest that SUPRA applies a controlled and scheduled release, likely to avoid sudden inflation or premature dilution.
There is no evidence of on-demand minting or significant burn mechanisms as seen in some other protocols. SUPRA's issuance is designed to support the project’s long-term goals, ecosystem incentives, and stakeholder distributions.
Allocation Mechanism
While a precise allocation table isn't surfaced from public summaries, SUPRA's allocation pattern would conventionally follow industry norms, similar to leading L1 or infrastructure tokens. Here's what can be reasonably expected based on common practices and implied structures:
|Recipient/Allocation
|Purpose
|Distribution Rationale
|Team/Foundation
|Core development, future incentives
|Vesting/locked (to ensure long-term commitment)
|Investors
|Seed/private/public rounds
|Vesting, staggered unlocks
|Ecosystem/Community
|Grants, bootsrapping, partnerships, rewards
|Linear or event-triggered unlocks
|Treasury/DAO
|Future expenses, security, liquidity
|Multi-year, discretionary
|Advisors/Partners
|Strategic guidance, network effects
|Typically vesting, sometimes partial up-front
(Note: The exact SUPRA allocations and percentages may be found in detail in whitepapers, but a commonly seen pattern is: Team (15-20%), Investors (15-30%), Ecosystem & Community (20-40%), Treasury (10-20%), Advisors (2-5%).)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are integral to the network’s functionality and growth:
- Network Utility: Used for staking, participating in consensus, accessing services (e.g., oracles/data feeds), paying fees, and interacting with dApps.
- Incentives: Rewards for validators, node operators, contributors, and community participants generally come in SUPRA tokens.
- Governance: Token holders may have voting power over network upgrades, treasury disbursement, and protocol parameters.
- Ecosystem Funding: Token grants can incentivize ecosystem development, partnerships, and broader adoption.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Projects like SUPRA typically employ linear vesting for core team and investor allocations to align incentives and prevent large token dumps. Ecosystem and community incentives might be distributed linearly, via milestone-based releases, or as part of liquidity mining/staking rewards.
- Team & Advisors: Locked with a multi-year vesting schedule (e.g., 12–48 months), often with a cliff (delay before any tokens unlock).
- Investors: Staggered vesting, sometimes shorter than for the team, to ensure liquidity and support market stability.
- Community Rewards & Grants: May use periodic unlocks, claim windows, or be distributed as composable NFT incentives.
Unlocking Schedule
Token unlocks for SUPRA are scheduled over a period of years, and each allocation group has a defined release cadence.
Although precise dates and figures for each unlock cohort weren't directly retrievable, here’s the standard mechanism:
- Vesting periods range from 6 months (community sales) to over 4 years (team, ecosystem, and investor allocations).
- Unlock events are generally monthly or quarterly.
General Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Recipient
|Share of Circulating Supply (%)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining Locked
|2024-07-01
|X
|Team
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Investors
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Ecosystem/Grants
|X
|X
|X
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
(Note: Actual data points for SUPRA can be filled in as they become available through official disclosures.)
Implications of Token Release and Mechanism Design
- Supply Pressure: Linear and staggered unlocking mitigates the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial allocation toward ecosystem and community supports the growth in dApps, partnerships, and general adoption.
- Governance Safety: Escrow/voting-locked tokens encourage active, long-term participation.
- Investor & Team Alignment: Long vesting with cliffs binds critical contributors to project success.
Summary
SUPRA’s tokenomics are built to incentivize sustained contribution, broad ecosystem engagement, and gradual decentralization, while vesting and lock-up policies reinforce alignment between core stakeholders and the project’s long-term success.
For the most authoritative breakdown, consult the SUPRA whitepaper and official unlock schedules once they are publicly released or updated.
Tokenomics của Supra (SUPRA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Supra (SUPRA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token SUPRA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token SUPRA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của SUPRA, hãy khám phá giá token SUPRA theo thời gian thực!
