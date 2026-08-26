ZKWASM Price Today

The live ZKWASM (ZKWASM) price today is $ 0.00100317, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKWASM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100317 per ZKWASM.

ZKWASM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,747, with a circulating supply of 50.59M ZKWASM. During the last 24 hours, ZKWASM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00100121 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.128216, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKWASM moved +0.47% in the last hour and +8.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.58.

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.75K$ 50.75K $ 50.75K Volume (24H) $ 36.58$ 36.58 $ 36.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulation Supply 50.59M 50.59M 50.59M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKWASM is $ 50.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.58. The circulating supply of ZKWASM is 50.59M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.00M.