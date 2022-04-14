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Top Binance Wallet IDO Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance Wallet IDO sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AKEDO
AKEDO
AKE
$ 0.0086789
+1.26%
+3.51%
+1.90%
$ 201.05M
$ 36.72M
2
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.05301
-0.54%
-11.01%
+15.90%
$ 117.37M
$ 2.94M
3
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0.01232
+0.49%
-1.83%
+0.90%
$ 89.46M
$ 4.83M
4
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0.2663
+0.34%
+14.87%
+12.86%
$ 69.02M
$ 299.05K
5
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.13093
+2.73%
-9.58%
-80.80%
$ 55.33M
$ 6.09M
6
BAS
BAS
BAS
$ 0.020989
-0.28%
-15.41%
-24.33%
$ 51.58M
$ 6.38M
7
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0.09081
+0.77%
+1.03%
+14.73%
$ 46.91M
$ 840.32K
8
River
River
RIVER
$ 2.0794
+1.21%
-5.79%
-22.38%
$ 40.84M
$ 61.62K
9
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1637
+1.86%
-1.44%
-10.93%
$ 33.59M
$ 464.20K
10
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0.40512
-0.29%
-3.76%
-12.09%
$ 27.24M
$ 160.91K
11
Irys
Irys
IRYS
$ 0.01339
+0.67%
-2.82%
-2.54%
$ 26.88M
$ 3.98M
12
MYX Finance
MYX Finance
MYX
$ 0.07456
+0.82%
+0.16%
+1.05%
$ 24.68M
$ 1.55M
13
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06523
+0.49%
-3.56%
+0.15%
$ 22.10M
$ 859.58K
14
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.07855
+0.01%
-0.75%
+3.12%
$ 22.05M
$ 930.74K
15
OpenGradient
OpenGradient
OPG
$ 0.0928
+0.14%
-3.20%
-8.16%
$ 17.67M
$ 926.98K
16
MEET48
MEET48
IDOL
$ 0.01559
+0.52%
+0.58%
-4.31%
$ 16.28M
$ 3.93M
17
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0.02384
-0.73%
+53.51%
+38.73%
$ 15.71M
$ 26.81M
18
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02401
+0.97%
-3.88%
+0.88%
$ 12.97M
$ 3.01M
19
yieldbasis
yieldbasis
YB
$ 0.09636
-0.69%
+4.31%
+22.72%
$ 11.63M
$ 804.22K
20
OKZOO
OKZOO
AIOT
$ 0.037774
+1.23%
-0.24%
-1.33%
$ 11.21M
$ 1.52M
21
Stakestone
Stakestone
STO
$ 0.04072
+0.87%
-3.44%
+1.30%
$ 9.11M
$ 1.38M
22
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02217
+0.68%
-3.14%
+6.16%
$ 8.73M
$ 3.15M
23
Theoriq
Theoriq
THQ
$ 0.01025065
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.04%
$ 8.52M
$ 2.01M
24
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0.007284
+1.11%
-7.08%
-13.51%
$ 7.14M
$ 33.22M
25
Mitosis
Mitosis
MITO
$ 0.02801
+0.07%
-1.41%
+3.64%
$ 5.47M
$ 2.19M
26
MindNetwork FHE
MindNetwork FHE
FHE
$ 0.0211
+0.80%
-2.37%
-17.76%
$ 5.33M
$ 8.15M
27
SUPERFORTUNE
SUPERFORTUNE
GUA
$ 0.03855
+0.69%
-1.17%
-17.36%
$ 4.77M
$ 4.60M
28
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.0418
+1.13%
+67.30%
+147.38%
$ 4.60M
$ 2.81M
29
Hyperion
Hyperion
RION
$ 0.1763
0.00%
-3.50%
+4.94%
$ 3.35M
$ 334.70K
30
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.006211
-0.19%
-3.20%
+6.96%
$ 2.47M
$ 10.13M
31
CreatorBid
CreatorBid
BID
$ 0.006381
0.00%
-3.10%
+5.57%
$ 2.46M
$ 8.30M
32
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.00121
-0.25%
-3.65%
+4.83%
$ 2.19M
$ 45.31M
33
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0.005875
+0.07%
-0.31%
-0.12%
$ 784.07K
$ 10.90M
34
KiloEx
KiloEx
KILO
$ 0.0032644
+0.10%
-0.02%
+3.87%
$ 691.07K
$ 3.33K
35
Sentio
Sentio
ST
$ 0.01158
+0.09%
+0.35%
-7.66%
$ 648.48K
$ 5.05M
36
CUDIS
CUDIS
CUDIS
$ 0.0009799
+4.78%
+2.75%
+0.76%
$ 244.65K
$ 56.17M
37
Delabs Games
Delabs Games
DELABS
$ 0.00023789
+0.12%
-0.09%
-0.77%
$ 178.50K
$ 26.63
38
Bombie
Bombie
BOMB
$ 1.229E-5
0.00%
-0.00%
-61.81%
$ 110.60K
--
39
Privasea AI
Privasea AI
PRAI
$ 0.00052803
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.63%
$ 108.79K
$ 115.49
40
ZKWASM
ZKWASM
ZKWASM
$ 0.00097385
+0.28%
-0.00%
-3.37%
$ 49.27K
$ 36.73
41
SGC
SGC
SGC
$ 3.54E-6
0.00%
-0.01%
-5.35%
$ 23.33K
--
42
JojoWorld
JojoWorld
JOJO
$ 0.00016184
+0.18%
-0.11%
-15.71%
$ 18.12K
$ 446.30
43
Elderglade
Elderglade
ELDE
$ 5.195E-5
0.00%
+0.02%
+1.86%
$ 14.24K
--
44
Bitlayer
Bitlayer
BTR
$ 0.03303
-2.58%
+9.84%
+9.51%
--
$ 2.17M
45
Unitas
Unitas
UP
$ 0.48756
+0.62%
+7.66%
+28.70%
--
$ 119.25K
46
Overtake
Overtake
TAKE
$ 0.06108
+1.33%
+3.10%
+14.57%
--
$ 1.37M
47
Tradoor
Tradoor
TRADOOR
$ 0.5665
+0.30%
+2.67%
-11.18%
--
$ 129.39K
48
RICE AI
RICE AI
RICE
$ 0.005518
-1.61%
-2.28%
-6.46%
--
$ 12.23M
49
Midnight
Midnight
NIGHT
$ 0.01958
+1.24%
-1.06%
+2.56%
--
$ 3.51M
50
Treehouse
Treehouse
TREE
$ 0.03718
+1.08%
-1.35%
+1.80%
--
$ 1.62M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance Wallet IDO tokens and why are they popular?
Binance Wallet IDO tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 54 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $980.56M.
What is the best-performing Binance Wallet IDO token right now?
Among Binance Wallet IDO tokens tracked on MEXC, FOREST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 67.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance Wallet IDO tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 54 Binance Wallet IDO tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance Wallet IDO tokens include AKE, ZAMA, SENT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance Wallet IDO category?
The combined market capitalization of all Binance Wallet IDO tokens is approximately $980.56M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Wallet IDO sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.