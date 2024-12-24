Marinade Price (MNDE)
The live price of Marinade (MNDE) today is 0.124582 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.03M USD. MNDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Marinade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.42M USD
- Marinade price change within the day is -2.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 386.36M USD
During today, the price change of Marinade to USD was $ -0.0028150414310915.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marinade to USD was $ -0.0207198802.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marinade to USD was $ +0.0165760088.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marinade to USD was $ +0.01705307557384649.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0028150414310915
|-2.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0207198802
|-16.63%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0165760088
|+13.31%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01705307557384649
|+15.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Marinade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-2.20%
-28.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MNDE is the governance token for Marinade. Marinade helps you to stake Solana without locking in liquidity by turning SOL into mSOL - tokenized version of staked SOL. This way you can both secure the network by staking SOL, and use your mSOL as the ultimate unit in Solana DeFi ecosystem. To provide liquidity, deposit in lending protocols and even buy NFTs.
