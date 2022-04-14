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Top Liquid Staking Governance Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staking Governance Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0,3679
+0,05%
-3,19%
+11,24%
$ 309,49M
$ 715,36K
2
JITO
JITO
JTO
$ 0,5323
+0,13%
-12,32%
-7,92%
$ 255,14M
$ 321,41K
3
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0,2755
+3,01%
+13,99%
+15,38%
$ 71,53M
$ 299,53K
4
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0,204909
+0,12%
-0,10%
+56,02%
$ 57,47M
$ 5,14M
5
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0,004104
+0,27%
+0,91%
+16,92%
$ 40,84M
$ 14,02M
6
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1,671
+0,12%
-7,08%
+9,25%
$ 37,54M
$ 33,71K
7
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0,3009
-0,23%
-2,32%
+1,42%
$ 26,42M
$ 228,18K
8
Dinero
Dinero
DINERO
$ 0,01268247
0,00%
--
+0,58%
$ 16,01M
$ 38,94
9
Cloud
Cloud
CLOUD
$ 0,02411825
+0,88%
+0,13%
+10,31%
$ 14,70M
$ 875,40K
10
Bifrost
Bifrost
BFC
$ 0,01023808
0,00%
+0,02%
+6,62%
$ 14,24M
$ 363,28K
11
Marinade
Marinade
MNDE
$ 0,02016198
+0,03%
+0,01%
+3,73%
$ 11,02M
$ 27,58K
12
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0,001322
-0,23%
-1,94%
+1,86%
$ 9,45M
$ 39,66M
13
Stader
Stader
SD
$ 0,12791
+0,76%
+11,17%
+31,52%
$ 9,05M
$ 528,32K
14
Haedal Protocol
Haedal Protocol
HAEDAL
$ 0,01843
-0,05%
-2,35%
+0,77%
$ 7,79M
$ 3,05M
15
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0,105944
+0,21%
-0,01%
+4,27%
$ 7,24M
$ 128,03
16
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0,0006693
+0,77%
+4,49%
+9,43%
$ 3,30M
$ 82,50M
17
mETH Protocol
mETH Protocol
COOK
$ 0,00227133
-0,08%
-0,01%
-3,21%
$ 2,18M
$ 25,09K
18
StakeWise
StakeWise
SWISE
$ 0,00282646
+0,21%
-0,01%
+3,94%
$ 2,13M
$ 3,12
19
Veno Finance
Veno Finance
VNO
$ 0,0036109
-0,35%
-0,02%
+20,38%
$ 1,92M
$ 4,40K
20
Hipo Governance Token
Hipo Governance Token
HPO
$ 0,00228307
-0,53%
+0,04%
+9,56%
$ 1,78M
$ 129,07
21
Etherex Liquid Staking Token
Etherex Liquid Staking Token
REX33
$ 0,00683878
+0,35%
-0,01%
+8,24%
$ 740,40K
$ 16,68
22
Stride
Stride
STRD
$ 0,01739211
+1,47%
-0,11%
+9,52%
$ 663,32K
$ 534,40
23
Stake DAO FXN
Stake DAO FXN
SDFXN
$ 18,92
+0,26%
-0,02%
+7,74%
$ 612,33K
$ 6,92K
24
Rainbow Token
Rainbow Token
RBW
$ 0,00044087
0,00%
--
+6,53%
$ 440,76K
$ 0,58
25
Staked LOOP
Staked LOOP
STLOOP
$ 0,00349949
0,00%
--
+89,84%
$ 375,05K
$ 14,56
26
Stafi
Stafi
FIS
$ 0,00188032
-0,01%
+0,01%
-13,85%
$ 292,60K
$ 18,62K
27
Pondo
Pondo
PNDO
$ 0,00024567
-19,52%
0,00%
-8,89%
$ 245,67K
$ 850,99
28
Smilee
Smilee
SMILEE
$ 0,02600638
0,00%
+0,02%
+1,80%
$ 52,01K
$ 5,98
29
pSTAKE Finance
pSTAKE Finance
PSTAKE
$ 0,00010833
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 47,63K
$ 15,43
30
MilkyWay
MilkyWay
MILK
$ 3,47E-5
0,00%
0,00%
-1,73%
$ 41,64K
--
31
Monsterra
Monsterra
MSTR
$ 0,00035566
0,00%
--
+9,05%
$ 35,10K
$ 117,32
32
Treehouse
Treehouse
TREE
$ 0,03756
+0,38%
-0,80%
+1,22%
--
$ 1,61M
33
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0,003726
+0,05%
-2,65%
+8,41%
--
$ 14,72M
34
LoopNetwork
LoopNetwork
LOOP
$ 0,002329
+12,94%
-9,72%
-13,67%
--
$ 331,82K
35
Amnis Finance
Amnis Finance
AMI
$ 0,002096
-1,73%
+58,69%
+47,67%
--
$ 59,76M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 35 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $902.80M.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staking Governance Tokens token right now?
Among Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, AMI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 58.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 35 Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens include LDO, JTO, BR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staking Governance Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Staking Governance Tokens tokens is approximately $902.80M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staking Governance Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.