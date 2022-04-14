Marinade (MNDE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marinade (MNDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marinade (MNDE) Information MNDE is the governance token for Marinade. Marinade helps you to stake Solana without locking in liquidity by turning SOL into mSOL - tokenized version of staked SOL. This way you can both secure the network by staking SOL, and use your mSOL as the ultimate unit in Solana DeFi ecosystem. To provide liquidity, deposit in lending protocols and even buy NFTs. Official Website: https://marinade.finance/ Buy MNDE Now!

Marinade (MNDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marinade (MNDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.09M $ 48.09M $ 48.09M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 436.08M $ 436.08M $ 436.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.28M $ 110.28M $ 110.28M All-Time High: $ 1.64 $ 1.64 $ 1.64 All-Time Low: $ 0.0282187 $ 0.0282187 $ 0.0282187 Current Price: $ 0.110283 $ 0.110283 $ 0.110283 Learn more about Marinade (MNDE) price

Marinade (MNDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marinade (MNDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNDE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNDE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MNDE's tokenomics, explore MNDE token's live price!

