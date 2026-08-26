Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) price today is $ 1.033, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDCP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.033 per GTUSDCP.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,564,618, with a circulating supply of 78.93M GTUSDCP. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDCP traded between $ 1.024 (low) and $ 1.037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.053, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, GTUSDCP moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.56M$ 81.56M $ 81.56M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.87M$ 82.87M $ 82.87M Circulation Supply 78.93M 78.93M 78.93M Total Supply 80,194,408.93019736 80,194,408.93019736 80,194,408.93019736

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 is $ 81.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDCP is 78.93M, with a total supply of 80194408.93019736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.87M.