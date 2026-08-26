Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price (GTUSDCP)
The live Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) price today is $ 1.033, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDCP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.033 per GTUSDCP.
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,564,618, with a circulating supply of 78.93M GTUSDCP. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDCP traded between $ 1.024 (low) and $ 1.037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.053, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.
In short-term performance, GTUSDCP moved +0.07% in the last hour and +0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 is $ 81.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GTUSDCP is 78.93M, with a total supply of 80194408.93019736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.87M.
+0.07%
-0.10%
+0.26%
+0.26%
In 2040, the price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Gauntlet USDC Prime vault aims to optimize for risk-adjusted yield by allocating across large market cap assets and high liquidity yield sources. The vaults risk strategy follows the Gauntlet Prime conservative framework whereby we curate supply to manage security and yield to provide a low risk profile at competitive APY.
Morpho Vaults V2 are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets, with each vault being customizable and having a unique risk profile. These vaults are managed by independent, third-party risk experts, known as curators, who leverage their expertise to offer a range of Morpho Vaults.
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What is the current price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2?
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 is trading at $1.033, representing a price movement of -0.10% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does GTUSDCP compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -0.10% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If GTUSDCP is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 performing compared to Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens?
Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin segment, GTUSDCP demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2's market capitalization today?
The market cap of $81564618 positions GTUSDCP at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from $1.024 to $1.037, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is GTUSDCP trading?
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact GTUSDCP's valuation?
With 78930831.56702453 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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