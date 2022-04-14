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Top SocialFi Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the SocialFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.0677
+0.34%
-2.25%
+12.08%
$ 1.58B
$ 906.21K
2
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07998
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
3
Swop
Swop
SWOP
$ 0.00651029
0.00%
-0.01%
+3.10%
$ 65.10M
$ 1.92
4
StatusNetwork
StatusNetwork
SNT
$ 0.00703
-0.28%
+16.42%
+38.76%
$ 34.46M
$ 8.33M
5
Atoshi
Atoshi
ATOS
$ 0.03540055
-0.17%
-0.01%
-3.68%
$ 31.97M
$ 43.12K
6
Zora
Zora
ZORA
$ 0.006354
-0.79%
-9.12%
+26.43%
$ 28.46M
$ 15.66M
7
STEEM
STEEM
STEEM
$ 0.04402
+0.11%
-1.40%
+19.53%
$ 24.07M
$ 2.76M
8
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0.04225
+0.02%
-3.08%
+5.64%
$ 23.35M
$ 1.53M
9
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3233
+0.72%
-7.03%
+5.89%
$ 22.57M
$ 188.87K
10
Beincom
Beincom
BIC
$ 0.00640902
0.00%
-0.00%
+8.55%
$ 14.37M
$ 4.20
11
Decentralized Social
Decentralized Social
DESO
$ 1.25
0.00%
+0.00%
+6.84%
$ 13.21M
$ 477.54
12
DeBox
DeBox
BOX
$ 0.02587275
+0.55%
-0.06%
-9.52%
$ 13.15M
$ 42.66K
13
Eesee
Eesee
ESE
$ 0.012352
+0.80%
+0.85%
+1.73%
$ 11.70M
$ 5.69M
14
JumpToken
JumpToken
JMPT
$ 0.590767
-0.06%
-0.01%
+8.66%
$ 8.72M
$ 6.47K
15
TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS
$ 0.002407
+0.97%
-2.52%
-2.04%
$ 7.33M
$ 31.19M
16
Access Protocol
Access Protocol
ACS
$ 0.0001401
+0.14%
-0.92%
+6.95%
$ 7.19M
$ 380.05M
17
LUKSO
LUKSO
LYX
$ 0.2219
-0.18%
-1.94%
-7.27%
$ 6.78M
$ 106.56K
18
LimeWire
LimeWire
LMWR
$ 0.01434
+0.01%
-1.62%
+5.72%
$ 6.57M
$ 3.89M
19
ivault
ivault
IVT
$ 0.01369508
+0.88%
+0.01%
-2.52%
$ 6.45M
$ 215.41K
20
The Arena
The Arena
ARENA
$ 0.00098226
+0.21%
-0.07%
+9.70%
$ 6.30M
$ 39.35K
21
00 Token
00 Token
00
$ 0.01631272
+1.04%
+0.33%
+4.87%
$ 6.09M
$ 430.30K
22
LUCA
LUCA
LUCA
$ 0.327561
-0.05%
-0.05%
-10.72%
$ 5.13M
$ 107.73K
23
Steem Dollars
Steem Dollars
SBD
$ 0.395841
-0.05%
-0.00%
+7.66%
$ 3.88M
$ 318.80K
24
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2778
-0.04%
-8.42%
-15.12%
$ 3.84M
$ 227.83K
25
Cratos
Cratos
CRTS
$ 4.715E-5
0.00%
+0.18%
+17.00%
$ 3.76M
--
26
Marina Protocol
Marina Protocol
BAY
$ 0.017834
+0.27%
+0.10%
+0.42%
$ 3.55M
$ 3.39M
27
LYNK
LYNK
LYNK
$ 0.00315346
+0.06%
-0.01%
+16.60%
$ 3.15M
$ 6.73K
28
WHALE
WHALE
WHALE
$ 0.271737
0.00%
--
+8.47%
$ 2.72M
$ 432.68
29
daGama
daGama
DGMA
$ 0.01789
-0.39%
-0.89%
-1.05%
$ 2.32M
$ 4.02M
30
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.002254
+0.04%
-5.62%
+8.30%
$ 2.23M
$ 26.74M
31
Dream Machine Token
Dream Machine Token
DMT
$ 2.47
0.00%
-0.04%
+21.08%
$ 2.22M
$ 7.15K
32
IceCream AI
IceCream AI
ICECREAM
$ 0.00204806
0.00%
--
+10.88%
$ 2.05M
$ 3.12
33
Cere Network
Cere Network
CERE
$ 0.00020923
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.12%
$ 1.87M
$ 421.38
34
Paparazzi Token
Paparazzi Token
PAPARAZZI
$ 0.00025856
-0.04%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 1.80M
$ 19.23K
35
Bitsocial
Bitsocial
BSO
$ 0.00835122
0.00%
--
+15.33%
$ 1.75M
$ 12.70
36
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
GLADIUS
$ 0.00021806
+0.30%
-0.07%
+56.66%
$ 1.74M
$ 1.04
37
StarSlax
StarSlax
SSLX
$ 0.00016436
+0.41%
-0.09%
-21.16%
$ 1.64M
$ 88.79K
38
Saito
Saito
SAITO
$ 0.0004865
+0.11%
-0.02%
-4.74%
$ 1.46M
$ 3.56K
39
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 5.48946E-7
-0.23%
-1.56%
+23.22%
$ 1.45M
--
40
Mint Token
Mint Token
MT
$ 0.0021687
0.00%
-0.01%
+3.90%
$ 1.30M
$ 669.70
41
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00277365
-0.50%
-0.00%
-2.41%
$ 1.26M
$ 2.36
42
Roundtable
Roundtable
RTB
$ 0.00242804
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.11M
$ 11.66
43
Financie Token
Financie Token
FNCT
$ 0.000258
+0.08%
-0.19%
+40.85%
$ 1.07M
$ 3.80K
44
noice
noice
NOICE
$ 1.196E-5
+0.67%
+2.88%
+12.09%
$ 1.07M
--
45
Catholic people
Catholic people
CATH
$ 0.00114167
+0.14%
+0.21%
-72.50%
$ 1.03M
$ 7.38K
46
ReddCoin
ReddCoin
RDD
$ 2.492E-5
-0.04%
-3.18%
-6.10%
$ 849.74K
--
47
Global Coin Research
Global Coin Research
GCR
$ 0.076505
0.00%
--
-0.91%
$ 765.05K
$ 153.39
48
UXLINK
UXLINK
UXLINK
$ 0.00072081
-0.17%
0.00%
+6.55%
$ 668.73K
$ 9.47K
49
ReplyCorp
ReplyCorp
REPLY
$ 0.00140169
+1.57%
-0.03%
+37.93%
$ 648.78K
$ 3.36K
50
Airdrops Quest
Airdrops Quest
DROP
$ 0.00059125
+0.19%
-0.05%
+1.05%
$ 588.55K
$ 273.91

Frequently Asked Questions

What are SocialFi tokens and why are they popular?
SocialFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 111 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.09B.
What is the best-performing SocialFi token right now?
Among SocialFi tokens tracked on MEXC, SNT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.42% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many SocialFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 111 SocialFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular SocialFi tokens include SKY, REAL, SWOP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the SocialFi category?
The combined market capitalization of all SocialFi tokens is approximately $2.09B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the SocialFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.