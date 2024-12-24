LUCA Price (LUCA)
The live price of LUCA (LUCA) today is 1.6 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.82M USD. LUCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LUCA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 125.54K USD
- LUCA price change within the day is -3.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.13M USD
During today, the price change of LUCA to USD was $ -0.05574512133118.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUCA to USD was $ -0.2732433600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUCA to USD was $ +1.2259475200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUCA to USD was $ +1.0268065189665244.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.05574512133118
|-3.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2732433600
|-17.07%
|60 Days
|$ +1.2259475200
|+76.62%
|90 Days
|$ +1.0268065189665244
|+179.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of LUCA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-3.35%
-14.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ATM is a peer-to-peer staking platform that allows users to stake tokens with one another. By locking their tokens in a connection, they build their network. ATM ranks each user in this network using Google's PageRank algorithm, and determines their stake rewards from this. The reward token is LUCA. LUCA is also the best currency to lock in a connection, as using it means that the connections will have a higher weight when rewards are calculated. Thus, LUCA is the primary token used in ATM's network, which has amassed around 3000 users and is still growing substantially. Similar to Pancakeswap's CAKE token, LUCA is used as a reward and also as a utility token for the ATM platform, and we expect to see continued growth of both the value of LUCA and the size of the ATM community building this new form of staking social network.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
