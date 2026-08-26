noice Price Today

The live noice (NOICE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOICE.

noice currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,061,042, with a circulating supply of 89.49B NOICE. During the last 24 hours, NOICE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOICE moved -0.61% in the last hour and +14.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

noice (NOICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.06M$ 1.06M $ 1.06M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Circulation Supply 89.49B 89.49B 89.49B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of noice is $ 1.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOICE is 89.49B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.