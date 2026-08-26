LYNK Price Today

The live LYNK (LYNK) price today is $ 0.00313638, with a 3.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYNK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00313638 per LYNK.

LYNK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,135,215, with a circulating supply of 999.84M LYNK. During the last 24 hours, LYNK traded between $ 0.00306404 (low) and $ 0.00324572 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069168, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LYNK moved -0.60% in the last hour and +27.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.01K.

LYNK (LYNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.14M$ 3.14M $ 3.14M Volume (24H) $ 6.01K$ 6.01K $ 6.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.14M$ 3.14M $ 3.14M Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,835,072.1182799 999,835,072.1182799 999,835,072.1182799

The current Market Cap of LYNK is $ 3.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.01K. The circulating supply of LYNK is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999835072.1182799. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.14M.