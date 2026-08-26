GLADIUS Price Today

The live GLADIUS (GLADIUS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLADIUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GLADIUS.

GLADIUS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,746,024, with a circulating supply of 8.00B GLADIUS. During the last 24 hours, GLADIUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00102937, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GLADIUS moved +0.40% in the last hour and +57.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04.

GLADIUS (GLADIUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.75M$ 1.75M $ 1.75M Volume (24H) $ 1.04$ 1.04 $ 1.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.75M$ 1.75M $ 1.75M Circulation Supply 8.00B 8.00B 8.00B Total Supply 7,999,966,667.0 7,999,966,667.0 7,999,966,667.0

The current Market Cap of GLADIUS is $ 1.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04. The circulating supply of GLADIUS is 8.00B, with a total supply of 7999966667.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.75M.