Financie Token Price Today

The live Financie Token (FNCT) price today is $ 0, with a 19.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current FNCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FNCT.

Financie Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,072,857, with a circulating supply of 4.16B FNCT. During the last 24 hours, FNCT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00647955, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FNCT moved +0.03% in the last hour and +86.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.80K.

Financie Token (FNCT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Volume (24H) $ 3.80K$ 3.80K $ 3.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.16M$ 5.16M $ 5.16M Circulation Supply 4.16B 4.16B 4.16B Total Supply 20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Financie Token is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.80K. The circulating supply of FNCT is 4.16B, with a total supply of 20000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.16M.