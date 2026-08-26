Reental Price Today

The live Reental (RNT) price today is $ 0.295852, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.295852 per RNT.

Reental currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,133,495, with a circulating supply of 139.06M RNT. During the last 24 hours, RNT traded between $ 0.292546 (low) and $ 0.295866 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 33.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.01591959.

In short-term performance, RNT moved +0.62% in the last hour and +3.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.08K.

Reental (RNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.13M$ 41.13M $ 41.13M Volume (24H) $ 12.08K$ 12.08K $ 12.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.16M$ 59.16M $ 59.16M Circulation Supply 139.06M 139.06M 139.06M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reental is $ 41.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.08K. The circulating supply of RNT is 139.06M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.16M.