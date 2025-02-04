Collaterize Price (COLLAT)
The live price of Collaterize (COLLAT) today is 0.00418041 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.18M USD. COLLAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Collaterize Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.27M USD
- Collaterize price change within the day is -32.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COLLAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COLLAT price information.
During today, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ -0.001988623445242369.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Collaterize to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001988623445242369
|-32.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Collaterize: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+13.23%
-32.23%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is Collaterize ($COLLAT)? Collaterize is a platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) that integrates three primary components: a mobile application, a custom Layer 1 (L1) solution, and a Solana-based token. The project aims to provide an accessible, secure, and efficient method for converting tangible assets into digital tokens while democratizing tokenization and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem accessible even to users without prior blockchain knowledge. Platform Components and Functionality Collaterize App: The Collaterize mobile application serves as the primary interface for users. It allows asset owners to initiate the tokenization process, manage their digital assets, and track transactions in real time. The app is designed with usability in mind, ensuring that both individuals and institutions can navigate the tokenization process with ease, regardless of their technical background. Collaterize L1: In addition to the mobile application, Collaterize has developed its own Layer 1 solution. This custom-built L1 is specifically engineered to handle the requirements of asset tokenization, including secure recording and verification of asset data. By isolating the tokenization process from other blockchain operations, the L1 improves overall efficiency and security. It is an integral part of the platform, ensuring that tokenized assets are managed in a controlled environment. Solana Token ($COLLAT): The token $COLLAT is deployed on the Solana blockchain. Solana was chosen for its low transaction fees and high-speed processing capabilities. The $COLLAT token is an essential element of the platform, linking the mobile app and the L1 solution through cross-chain mechanics. User Benefits This cross-chain approach provides users with several distinct benefits: Early Access to RWA Presales: Holders of $COLLAT gain early access to presale events for tokenized real-world assets. This benefit provides the opportunity to participate in asset tokenization before it becomes widely available. Lower Transaction Fees on RWA Services: Users interacting with the Collaterize platform benefit from reduced fees when dealing with tokenized assets. This cost efficiency is designed to encourage greater user engagement and broader adoption of the platform. Boosted RWA APY: The platform offers enhanced annual percentage yields (APY) for investments in tokenized assets. This incentive is structured to reward active participation within the ecosystem. Governance and Community Involvement Collaterize emphasizes a community-driven approach. The platform provides a governance framework in which $COLLAT token holders can vote on proposals that affect future platform developments and protocol upgrades. This governance structure is intended to ensure that the direction of the project reflects the interests of its community. Project Overview Launched by a team based in France, Collaterize combines traditional asset management with modern blockchain technology. The project aims to bridge the gap between physical assets and digital finance by providing a structured, transparent, and secure process for asset tokenization. At its core, Collaterize seeks to democratize tokenization and build an inclusive financial system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their expertise in blockchain technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COLLAT to AUD
A$0.0067304601
|1 COLLAT to GBP
￡0.003344328
|1 COLLAT to EUR
€0.0040131936
|1 COLLAT to USD
$0.00418041
|1 COLLAT to MYR
RM0.0186028245
|1 COLLAT to TRY
₺0.1505365641
|1 COLLAT to JPY
¥0.648799632
|1 COLLAT to RUB
₽0.4169958975
|1 COLLAT to INR
₹0.3638210823
|1 COLLAT to IDR
Rp68.5313005104
|1 COLLAT to PHP
₱0.2439687276
|1 COLLAT to EGP
￡E.0.2105254476
|1 COLLAT to BRL
R$0.024246378
|1 COLLAT to CAD
C$0.0060197904
|1 COLLAT to BDT
৳0.5063730633
|1 COLLAT to NGN
₦7.0258896747
|1 COLLAT to UAH
₴0.1736542314
|1 COLLAT to VES
Bs0.24246378
|1 COLLAT to PKR
Rs1.1586424356
|1 COLLAT to KZT
₸2.1705106761
|1 COLLAT to THB
฿0.1415486826
|1 COLLAT to TWD
NT$0.1377863136
|1 COLLAT to CHF
Fr0.0038041731
|1 COLLAT to HKD
HK$0.0325235898
|1 COLLAT to MAD
.د.م0.0418877082