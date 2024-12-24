Credefi Price (CREDI)
The live price of Credefi (CREDI) today is 0.01415255 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.56M USD. CREDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Credefi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 210.38K USD
- Credefi price change within the day is +3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 748.57M USD
During today, the price change of Credefi to USD was $ +0.00048584.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Credefi to USD was $ -0.0006832115.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Credefi to USD was $ -0.0002725823.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Credefi to USD was $ -0.00604334740176397.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00048584
|+3.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006832115
|-4.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002725823
|-1.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00604334740176397
|-29.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Credefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.82%
+3.55%
-18.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Credefi is the world's most advanced crypto peer 2 peer lending platform, that combines the best practices of DeFi and traditional finance. Our hybrid mechanism solves real life problems and inefficiencies of the conventional banking and financel sector, and provides unique opportunities for both borrowers and lenders. Credefi allows platform participants to invest in credit portfolios, individual credits, or do trade finance, directly through their personal wallet. Banking redefined.
|1 CREDI to AUD
A$0.02264408
|1 CREDI to GBP
￡0.0111805145
|1 CREDI to EUR
€0.013586448
|1 CREDI to USD
$0.01415255
|1 CREDI to MYR
RM0.0635449495
|1 CREDI to TRY
₺0.49816976
|1 CREDI to JPY
¥2.2237901815
|1 CREDI to RUB
₽1.432521111
|1 CREDI to INR
₹1.204098954
|1 CREDI to IDR
Rp228.2669035265
|1 CREDI to PHP
₱0.8283487515
|1 CREDI to EGP
￡E.0.722912254
|1 CREDI to BRL
R$0.087462759
|1 CREDI to CAD
C$0.0202381465
|1 CREDI to BDT
৳1.693211082
|1 CREDI to NGN
₦21.907864349
|1 CREDI to UAH
₴0.595539304
|1 CREDI to VES
Bs0.72178005
|1 CREDI to PKR
Rs3.947712297
|1 CREDI to KZT
₸7.3903200845
|1 CREDI to THB
฿0.4852909395
|1 CREDI to TWD
NT$0.462788385
|1 CREDI to CHF
Fr0.0125957695
|1 CREDI to HKD
HK$0.109823788
|1 CREDI to MAD
.د.م0.1425161785