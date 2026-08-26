tokenforge Price Today

The live tokenforge (TKFG) price today is $ 0.01499138, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current TKFG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01499138 per TKFG.

tokenforge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,174,333, with a circulating supply of 278.46M TKFG. During the last 24 hours, TKFG traded between $ 0.01499035 (low) and $ 0.01500668 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.188898, while the all-time low was $ 0.01175267.

In short-term performance, TKFG moved +0.00% in the last hour and -1.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.44.

tokenforge (TKFG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.17M$ 4.17M $ 4.17M Volume (24H) $ 7.44$ 7.44 $ 7.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.99M$ 14.99M $ 14.99M Circulation Supply 278.46M 278.46M 278.46M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of tokenforge is $ 4.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.44. The circulating supply of TKFG is 278.46M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.99M.