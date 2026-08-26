Staked TRX Price Today

The live Staked TRX (STRX) price today is $ 0.426863, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.426863 per STRX.

Staked TRX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,178,482,985, with a circulating supply of 7.45B STRX. During the last 24 hours, STRX traded between $ 0.425629 (low) and $ 0.431925 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.560826, while the all-time low was $ 0.066254.

In short-term performance, STRX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +1.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 294.46K.

Staked TRX (STRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.18B$ 3.18B $ 3.18B Volume (24H) $ 294.46K$ 294.46K $ 294.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.18B$ 3.18B $ 3.18B Circulation Supply 7.45B 7.45B 7.45B Total Supply 7,446,142,392.250898 7,446,142,392.250898 7,446,142,392.250898

The current Market Cap of Staked TRX is $ 3.18B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 294.46K. The circulating supply of STRX is 7.45B, with a total supply of 7446142392.250898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.18B.