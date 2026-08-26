stUSDT Staked USDT Price Today

The live stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) price today is $ 0.99498, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99498 per STUSDT.

stUSDT Staked USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 62,523,057, with a circulating supply of 62.84M STUSDT. During the last 24 hours, STUSDT traded between $ 0.99487 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.159659.

In short-term performance, STUSDT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.89.

stUSDT Staked USDT (STUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 62.52M$ 62.52M $ 62.52M Volume (24H) $ 44.89$ 44.89 $ 44.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.52M$ 62.52M $ 62.52M Circulation Supply 62.84M 62.84M 62.84M Total Supply 62,838,510.39784506 62,838,510.39784506 62,838,510.39784506

The current Market Cap of stUSDT Staked USDT is $ 62.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.89. The circulating supply of STUSDT is 62.84M, with a total supply of 62838510.39784506. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.52M.