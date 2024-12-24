Stader ETHx Price (ETHX)
The live price of Stader ETHx (ETHX) today is 3,484.74 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 435.89M USD. ETHX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stader ETHx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.19K USD
- Stader ETHx price change within the day is +0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 125.13K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ETHX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETHX price information.
During today, the price change of Stader ETHx to USD was $ +20.14.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stader ETHx to USD was $ -88.8525066240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stader ETHx to USD was $ +1,141.7457891840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stader ETHx to USD was $ +731.2534967728472.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +20.14
|+0.58%
|30 Days
|$ -88.8525066240
|-2.54%
|60 Days
|$ +1,141.7457891840
|+32.76%
|90 Days
|$ +731.2534967728472
|+26.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stader ETHx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
+0.58%
-17.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Stader liquid staking token ETHx is a new decentralized liquid staked ETH. Stader enables anyone to operate and become a node operator with 4 ETH. More details can be found at https://www.staderlabs.com/docs/eth/Stader%20ETH%20Litepaper.pdf What makes your project unique? We are a multi-chain liquid staking protocol with ~$100M in assets across MATIC, BNB, FTM, HBAR, etc. History of your project. Stader started as a staking protocol on Terra 1.0, attaining a $1B TVL before expanding onto other chains. Stader's team is located across the world and operates as a DAO. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? ETHx can be used across Balancer, AAVE, Curve, CIAN and many other DeFi protocols.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ETHX to AUD
A$5,575.584
|1 ETHX to GBP
￡2,752.9446
|1 ETHX to EUR
€3,345.3504
|1 ETHX to USD
$3,484.74
|1 ETHX to MYR
RM15,646.4826
|1 ETHX to TRY
₺122,732.5428
|1 ETHX to JPY
¥547,626.891
|1 ETHX to RUB
₽352,725.3828
|1 ETHX to INR
₹296,621.0688
|1 ETHX to IDR
Rp56,205,476.0022
|1 ETHX to PHP
₱204,031.527
|1 ETHX to EGP
￡E.178,000.5192
|1 ETHX to BRL
R$21,570.5406
|1 ETHX to CAD
C$4,983.1782
|1 ETHX to BDT
৳416,914.2936
|1 ETHX to NGN
₦5,394,307.8252
|1 ETHX to UAH
₴146,637.8592
|1 ETHX to VES
Bs177,721.74
|1 ETHX to PKR
Rs972,033.3756
|1 ETHX to KZT
₸1,819,696.3806
|1 ETHX to THB
฿119,352.345
|1 ETHX to TWD
NT$113,950.998
|1 ETHX to CHF
Fr3,101.4186
|1 ETHX to HKD
HK$27,041.5824
|1 ETHX to MAD
.د.م35,091.3318