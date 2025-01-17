JPool Staked SOL Price (JSOL)
The live price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) today is 263.08 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JPool Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.70K USD
- JPool Staked SOL price change within the day is +6.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of JPool Staked SOL to USD was $ +15.36.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JPool Staked SOL to USD was $ -1.2825150000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JPool Staked SOL to USD was $ -29.0494514480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JPool Staked SOL to USD was $ +74.72902162010165.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +15.36
|+6.20%
|30 Days
|$ -1.2825150000
|-0.48%
|60 Days
|$ -29.0494514480
|-11.04%
|90 Days
|$ +74.72902162010165
|+39.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of JPool Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+6.20%
+11.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JSOL is a Solana Stake Pool token issued by JPool. It represents the holder's share of the total staked funds in the pool.
