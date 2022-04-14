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Top Celo Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Celo Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999927
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.22B
$ 67.83B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,769.01
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.375
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
5
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,631.97
+0.20%
-0.00%
+3.78%
$ 126.60M
$ 12.33M
6
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1964
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
7
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.07722
+1.66%
-1.29%
+23.36%
$ 46.50M
$ 810.31K
8
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA
$ 0.193362
-0.23%
0.00%
+0.29%
$ 28.77M
$ 201.12K
9
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.969159
-0.12%
0.00%
-0.59%
$ 11.52M
$ 3.86K
10
USAT
USAT
USAT
$ 0.9998
-0.02%
+0.06%
+0.03%
$ 10.00M
$ 55.67K
11
JumpToken
JumpToken
JMPT
$ 0.591382
+0.36%
-0.01%
+8.68%
$ 8.73M
$ 6.59K
12
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.02474
+0.61%
+1.10%
+17.80%
$ 5.53M
$ 2.63M
13
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.24
-0.80%
-0.00%
+0.81%
$ 5.07M
$ 151.63K
14
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035235
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.52%
$ 4.69M
$ 313.00K
15
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
16
Ethix
Ethix
ETHIX
$ 0.03330345
-0.69%
-0.02%
+5.76%
$ 2.34M
$ 21.44
17
Brazilian real
Brazilian real
WBRL
$ 0.199247
0.00%
+0.03%
+3.11%
$ 1.74M
$ 5.28K
18
Mento Euro
Mento Euro
EURM
$ 1.17
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.70M
$ 1.08K
19
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.65M
$ 2.37K
20
Glo Dollar
Glo Dollar
USDGLO
$ 1.0
0.00%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 1.10M
$ 23.17K
21
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.051489
+0.72%
+0.01%
+4.32%
$ 1.05M
$ 267.79
22
Moola Celo Dollars
Moola Celo Dollars
MCUSD
$ 1.086
-0.18%
+0.07%
+8.49%
$ 740.19K
$ 4.43K
23
Mento British Pound
Mento British Pound
GBPM
$ 1.36
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 374.13K
$ 8.11
24
Mento Brazilian Real
Mento Brazilian Real
BRLM
$ 0.193712
-0.54%
-0.00%
+0.32%
$ 215.54K
$ 218.27
25
Regen
Regen
REGEN
$ 0.0012313
-0.42%
-0.01%
+10.97%
$ 182.67K
$ 126.44
26
VNX British Pound
VNX British Pound
VGBP
$ 1.34
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 169.13K
$ 2.29
27
Mento Kenyan Shilling
Mento Kenyan Shilling
KESM
$ 0.00774274
-0.08%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 164.85K
$ 25.76
28
Wrapped cETH
Wrapped cETH
CETH
$ 1,933.28
+0.99%
+0.02%
+7.68%
$ 126.98K
$ 16.80
29
PerkOS
PerkOS
PERKOS
$ 8.88909E-7
-2.09%
-12.22%
+13.19%
$ 88.89K
--
30
Mento Swiss Franc
Mento Swiss Franc
CHFM
$ 1.22
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 86.23K
$ 707.67
31
Colombian Peso
Colombian Peso
WCOP
$ 0.00032475
+0.01%
+0.01%
-0.63%
$ 80.31K
$ 544.00
32
Chilean Peso
Chilean Peso
WCLP
$ 0.00113647
+0.08%
+0.00%
+2.74%
$ 75.26K
$ 1.23K
33
Mento Japanese Yen
Mento Japanese Yen
JPYM
$ 0.00625839
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 73.37K
$ 2.04
34
Ubeswap
Ubeswap
UBE
$ 0.00036514
+0.47%
+0.01%
+13.98%
$ 60.38K
$ 1.79K
35
SelfClaw
SelfClaw
SELFCLAW
$ 5.91796E-7
+0.69%
-5.55%
+8.89%
$ 59.07K
--
36
Mexican Peso
Mexican Peso
WMXN
$ 0.05878
+0.61%
0.00%
+0.37%
$ 56.95K
$ 224.52
37
Mento Nigerian Naira
Mento Nigerian Naira
NGNM
$ 0.00073052
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 56.60K
$ 9.94
38
Mento South African Rand
Mento South African Rand
ZARM
$ 0.061794
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.32K
$ 1.61
39
Peruvian Sol
Peruvian Sol
WPEN
$ 0.300353
+0.20%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 39.93K
$ 155.08
40
Mento Philippine Peso
Mento Philippine Peso
PHPM
$ 0.01619955
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 25.99K
$ 2.98
41
cGHS
cGHS
CGHS
$ 0.089966
-0.28%
0.00%
-0.98%
$ 24.79K
$ 678.47
42
Mento Canadian Dollar
Mento Canadian Dollar
CADM
$ 0.723142
0.00%
--
+1.48%
$ 24.66K
$ 1.70
43
Mento Colombian Peso
Mento Colombian Peso
COPM
$ 0.00031878
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.68K
$ 9.93
44
USD Mapped Token
USD Mapped Token
USDM
$ 0.9934
-0.16%
+0.09%
+0.82%
--
$ 56.71K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Celo Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Celo Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 44 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $275.00B.
What is the best-performing Celo Ecosystem token right now?
Among Celo Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, OLAS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Celo Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 44 Celo Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Celo Ecosystem tokens include USDT, USDC, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Celo Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Celo Ecosystem tokens is approximately $275.00B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Celo Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.