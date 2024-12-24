VNX Swiss Franc Price (VCHF)
The live price of VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) today is 1.11 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.56M USD. VCHF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VNX Swiss Franc Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 80.77K USD
- VNX Swiss Franc price change within the day is -0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.48M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VCHF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VCHF price information.
During today, the price change of VNX Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.0029649916115.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VNX Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.0124833930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VNX Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.0377255700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VNX Swiss Franc to USD was $ -0.072731040910029.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0029649916115
|-0.26%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0124833930
|-1.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0377255700
|-3.39%
|90 Days
|$ -0.072731040910029
|-6.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of VNX Swiss Franc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-0.26%
-0.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) is a token referencing Swiss Franc from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Swiss Franc offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VCHF token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) History of your project. VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options. What’s next for your project? VNX aims to make VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain. What can your token be used for? Hedge. Hold VCHF to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VCHF to AUD
A$1.776
|1 VCHF to GBP
￡0.8769
|1 VCHF to EUR
€1.0656
|1 VCHF to USD
$1.11
|1 VCHF to MYR
RM4.9839
|1 VCHF to TRY
₺39.1164
|1 VCHF to JPY
¥174.4365
|1 VCHF to RUB
₽112.3542
|1 VCHF to INR
₹94.461
|1 VCHF to IDR
Rp17,903.2233
|1 VCHF to PHP
₱64.9794
|1 VCHF to EGP
￡E.56.6877
|1 VCHF to BRL
R$6.8709
|1 VCHF to CAD
C$1.5873
|1 VCHF to BDT
৳132.8004
|1 VCHF to NGN
₦1,720.9218
|1 VCHF to UAH
₴46.7088
|1 VCHF to VES
Bs56.61
|1 VCHF to PKR
Rs309.6234
|1 VCHF to KZT
₸579.6309
|1 VCHF to THB
฿38.0619
|1 VCHF to TWD
NT$36.2859
|1 VCHF to CHF
Fr0.9879
|1 VCHF to HKD
HK$8.6247
|1 VCHF to MAD
.د.م11.1777