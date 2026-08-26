What is the real-time price of Peruvian Sol today?

The live price of Peruvian Sol stands at $0.299645, moving -0.19% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WPEN?

WPEN has traded between $0.299679 and $0.30039, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Peruvian Sol showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WPEN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WPEN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Peruvian Sol?

With a market cap of $39839, Peruvian Sol is ranked #6496, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WPEN seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Peruvian Sol compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.610715, while the ATL is $0.296296, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WPEN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (132950.0 tokens), category performance within Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Celo Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,World Chain Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.