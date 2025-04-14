Infrared Bera Logo

Infrared Bera Price (IBERA)

USD

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Live Price Chart

$4.07
$4.07$4.07
-0.20%(1D)

Price of Infrared Bera (IBERA) Today

The live price of Infrared Bera (IBERA) today is 4.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 321.48M USD. IBERA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Infrared Bera Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Infrared Bera price change within the day is -0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.06M USD

Get real-time price updates of the IBERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IBERA price information.

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -0.010753551466804.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ -1.0980855930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Infrared Bera to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.010753551466804-0.26%
30 Days$ -1.0980855930-26.97%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Infrared Bera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.83
$ 3.83$ 3.83

$ 4.15
$ 4.15$ 4.15

$ 8.98
$ 8.98$ 8.98

+0.24%

-0.26%

-11.78%

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 321.48M
$ 321.48M$ 321.48M

--
----

79.06M
79.06M 79.06M

What is Infrared Bera (IBERA)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Infrared Bera (IBERA) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infrared Bera (IBERA)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IBERA to Local Currencies

1 IBERA to VND
104,358.87
1 IBERA to AUD
A$6.4306
1 IBERA to GBP
3.0932
1 IBERA to EUR
3.5409
1 IBERA to USD
$4.07
1 IBERA to MYR
RM17.9894
1 IBERA to TRY
154.7007
1 IBERA to JPY
¥582.3356
1 IBERA to RUB
344.6069
1 IBERA to INR
350.02
1 IBERA to IDR
Rp67,833.3062
1 IBERA to KRW
5,814.2799
1 IBERA to PHP
232.2342
1 IBERA to EGP
￡E.208.5875
1 IBERA to BRL
R$23.9723
1 IBERA to CAD
C$5.6166
1 IBERA to BDT
493.4875
1 IBERA to NGN
6,480.8645
1 IBERA to UAH
168.1317
1 IBERA to VES
Bs288.97
1 IBERA to PKR
Rs1,138.7453
1 IBERA to KZT
2,098.9804
1 IBERA to THB
฿136.2229
1 IBERA to TWD
NT$132.1122
1 IBERA to AED
د.إ14.9369
1 IBERA to CHF
Fr3.2967
1 IBERA to HKD
HK$31.5425
1 IBERA to MAD
.د.م37.7696
1 IBERA to MXN
$82.4175