Resolv Liquidity Provider Token Price Today

The live Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) price today is $ 0.142034, with a 4.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.142034 per RLP.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 229,464, with a circulating supply of 1.62M RLP. During the last 24 hours, RLP traded between $ 0.142014 (low) and $ 0.148813 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.142014.

In short-term performance, RLP moved -- in the last hour and -5.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 96.68.

Resolv Liquidity Provider Token (RLP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 229.46K$ 229.46K $ 229.46K Volume (24H) $ 96.68$ 96.68 $ 96.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 229.46K$ 229.46K $ 229.46K Circulation Supply 1.62M 1.62M 1.62M Total Supply 1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897 1,615,565.822386897

The current Market Cap of Resolv Liquidity Provider Token is $ 229.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 96.68. The circulating supply of RLP is 1.62M, with a total supply of 1615565.822386897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 229.46K.