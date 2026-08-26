Plutus Price Today

The live Plutus (PLUTUS) price today is $ 0.0052057, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUTUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0052057 per PLUTUS.

Plutus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 407,445, with a circulating supply of 78.27M PLUTUS. During the last 24 hours, PLUTUS traded between $ 0.0052057 (low) and $ 0.00532007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05021, while the all-time low was $ 0.00282804.

In short-term performance, PLUTUS moved -- in the last hour and +60.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.10.

Plutus (PLUTUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 407.45K$ 407.45K $ 407.45K Volume (24H) $ 49.10$ 49.10 $ 49.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 562.22K$ 562.22K $ 562.22K Circulation Supply 78.27M 78.27M 78.27M Total Supply 108,000,000.0 108,000,000.0 108,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Plutus is $ 407.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.10. The circulating supply of PLUTUS is 78.27M, with a total supply of 108000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 562.22K.