Kodiak Finance Price Today

The live Kodiak Finance (KDK) price today is $ 0.104524, with a 7.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.104524 per KDK.

Kodiak Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,542,261, with a circulating supply of 14.75M KDK. During the last 24 hours, KDK traded between $ 0.103871 (low) and $ 0.112616 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45994, while the all-time low was $ 0.103871.

In short-term performance, KDK moved -0.47% in the last hour and -5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.52K.

Kodiak Finance (KDK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.54M$ 1.54M $ 1.54M Volume (24H) $ 37.52K$ 37.52K $ 37.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.46M$ 10.46M $ 10.46M Circulation Supply 14.75M 14.75M 14.75M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kodiak Finance is $ 1.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.52K. The circulating supply of KDK is 14.75M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.46M.