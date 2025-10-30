POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 2.13 24H High $ 2.34 All Time High $ 6.33 Lowest Price $ 1.93 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) +5.88% Price Change (7D) -4.17%

POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) real-time price is $2.26. Over the past 24 hours, SWBERA traded between a low of $ 2.13 and a high of $ 2.34, showing active market volatility. SWBERA's all-time high price is $ 6.33, while its all-time low price is $ 1.93.

In terms of short-term performance, SWBERA has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, +5.88% over 24 hours, and -4.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

POL Staked WBERA (SWBERA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.65M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.65M Circulation Supply 11.80M Total Supply 11,795,176.89095193

The current Market Cap of POL Staked WBERA is $ 26.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWBERA is 11.80M, with a total supply of 11795176.89095193. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.65M.